A look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) on Monday, soared 1.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $217.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AMD’s price has moved between $76.48 and $267.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 26.91%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.63%. With a float of $1.62 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 3,045,741. In this transaction EVP, CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 14,506 shares at a rate of $209.96, taking the stock ownership to the 25,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 14,506 for $209.96, making the entire transaction worth $3,045,732.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.09) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.22% during the next five years compared to 26.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.68 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 50.09 million, its volume of 41.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.90%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $220.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $222.66 in the near term. At $225.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $230.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $215.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $207.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 357.78 billion based on 1,628,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,785 M and income totals 1,641 M. The company made 9,246 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,243 M in sales during its previous quarter.