A look at Brazil Potash Corp’s (GRO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) opened lower -7.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. Price fluctuations for GRO have ranged from $1.25 to $14.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.07% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.12% at the time writing. With a float of $29.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.85 million.

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brazil Potash Corp is 44.51%, while institutional ownership is 2.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 7,727,744. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,863,872 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.08) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brazil Potash Corp (GRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brazil Potash Corp, GRO], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.75%.

During the past 100 days, Brazil Potash Corp’s (GRO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 807,680 K according to its annual income of -9,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -11,937 K.