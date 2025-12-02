A look at D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) opened lower -5.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Price fluctuations for QBTS have ranged from $2.50 to $46.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.61%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.52% at the time writing. With a float of $337.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.57 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 52.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 4,588,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $22.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,482,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 500,000 for $23.44, making the entire transaction worth $11,720,000.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.11% during the next five years compared to -0.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 54.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 310.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 20.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 62.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.96%.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.11. However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.00. Second resistance stands at $22.59. The third major resistance level sits at $22.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.15.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 350,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,830 K according to its annual income of -143,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,740 K and its income totaled -139,990 K.