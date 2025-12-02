A look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) on Monday, soared 0.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $42.98. Within the past 52 weeks, FCX’s price has moved between $27.50 and $48.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 85.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 343,520. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,584 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 48,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,584 for $40.02, making the entire transaction worth $343,519.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.22) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Freeport-McMoRan Inc, FCX], we can find that recorded value of 12.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.13%.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.27. The third major resistance level sits at $44.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.85 billion based on 1,435,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,455 M and income totals 1,889 M. The company made 6,972 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 674,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.