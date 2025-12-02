A look at Kenvue Inc’s (KVUE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) stock price down -0.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.35. KVUE’s price has ranged from $14.02 to $25.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -6.66%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.38%. With a float of $1.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kenvue Inc is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,415,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,213,000.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.14% during the next five years compared to -6.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kenvue Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kenvue Inc (KVUE)

Looking closely at Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE), its last 5-days average volume was 39.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 24.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%.

During the past 100 days, Kenvue Inc’s (KVUE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.62. However, in the short run, Kenvue Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.44. Second resistance stands at $17.67. The third major resistance level sits at $17.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.76.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.99 billion, the company has a total of 1,915,802K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,455 M while annual income is 1,030 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,764 M while its latest quarter income was 398,000 K.