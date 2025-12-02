A look at SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer

On Monday, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) was -4.40% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.05. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $6.52 – $24.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.49%. With a float of $378.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.30 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 46.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 17,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,343 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 152,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,343 for $13.24, making the entire transaction worth $17,781.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.08) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoundHound AI Inc, SOUN], we can find that recorded value of 19.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 45.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.94%.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.24. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.72.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 420,096K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.84 billion. As of now, sales total 84,690 K while income totals -350,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,050 K while its last quarter net income were -109,270 K.

