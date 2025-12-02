A major move is in the offing as Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) market cap hits 282.78 million

On Monday, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) was -7.77% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. A 52-week range for ACRS has been $1.05 – $4.24.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.24%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.84%. With a float of $92.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 64 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is 14.62%, while institutional ownership is 67.22%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.38) by -0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.01% during the next five years compared to 15.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.99%.

During the past 100 days, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s (ACRS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Key Stats

There are 108,345K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 282.78 million. As of now, sales total 18,720 K while income totals -132,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,300 K while its last quarter net income were -14,610 K.