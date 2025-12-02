A major move is in the offing as Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) market cap hits 2.61 billion

On Monday, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) was 11.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. A 52-week range for BHC has been $4.25 – $8.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.33%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.56%. With a float of $328.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.47 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bausch Health Companies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Bausch Health Companies Inc is 11.42%, while institutional ownership is 65.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 15,625,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 73,255,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08 ’25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 13,370 for $7.31, making the entire transaction worth $97,735. This insider now owns 499,585 shares in total.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.13) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.46% during the next five years compared to 52.33% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Looking closely at Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.39%.

During the past 100 days, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s (BHC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. However, in the short run, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.41. Second resistance stands at $7.77. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Key Stats

There are 370,854K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.61 billion. As of now, sales total 9,625 M while income totals -46,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,681 M while its last quarter net income were 179,000 K.