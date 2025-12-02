A major move is in the offing as Caleres Inc (CAL) market cap hits 420.67 million

On Monday, Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) opened higher 6.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Price fluctuations for CAL have ranged from $9.54 to $33.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 15.12%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.72% at the time writing. With a float of $32.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.85 million.

Caleres Inc (CAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Caleres Inc is 4.11%, while institutional ownership is 101.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 101,778. In this transaction President & CEO, Caleres of this company bought 7,600 shares at a rate of $13.39, taking the stock ownership to the 453,480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $17.77, making the entire transaction worth $159,964. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Caleres Inc (CAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/31/2024, the company posted 1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.36) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.06% during the next five years compared to 15.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Caleres Inc (CAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc (CAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.60%.

During the past 100 days, Caleres Inc’s (CAL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.81 in the near term. At $13.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.68.

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) Key Stats

There are currently 33,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 420.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,723 M according to its annual income of 107,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,520 K and its income totaled 6,710 K.