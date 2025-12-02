A major move is in the offing as Forward Air Corp (FWRD) market cap hits 755.89 million

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) on Monday, soared 5.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.97. Within the past 52 weeks, FWRD’s price has moved between $9.78 and $36.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.20%. With a float of $21.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.20 million.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Forward Air Corp is 31.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.82%.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.12) by -2.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Looking closely at Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.45%.

During the past 100 days, Forward Air Corp’s (FWRD) raw stochastic average was set at 50.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.78. However, in the short run, Forward Air Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.96. Second resistance stands at $25.73. The third major resistance level sits at $26.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.96.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 755.89 million based on 31,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,474 M and income totals -816,970 K. The company made 631,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.