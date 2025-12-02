A major move is in the offing as GRAIL Inc (GRAL) market cap hits 3.83 billion

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) on Monday, plunged -10.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $110.39. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAL’s price has moved between $16.10 and $115.76.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -89.93% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $33.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.16 million.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GRAIL Inc is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 134,402. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,697 shares at a rate of $79.20, taking the stock ownership to the 284,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for $79.85, making the entire transaction worth $79,850,000. This insider now owns 3,502,126 shares in total.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -4.97) by 2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.25% during the next five years compared to -89.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Trading Performance Indicators

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.37 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.61, a number that is poised to hit -3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GRAIL Inc (GRAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GRAIL Inc, GRAL], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.67%.

During the past 100 days, GRAIL Inc’s (GRAL) raw stochastic average was set at 79.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.41. The third major resistance level sits at $114.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.89.

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.83 billion based on 38,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 125,600 K and income totals -2,027 M. The company made 36,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.