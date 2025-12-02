A major move is in the offing as Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) market cap hits 289.24 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) stock price down -6.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. TOI’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $4.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.25%. With a float of $68.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.57 million.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Oncology Institute Inc is 30.88%, while institutional ownership is 31.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 174,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $200,000.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oncology Institute Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oncology Institute Inc, TOI], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.59%.

During the past 100 days, Oncology Institute Inc’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.67.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 289.24 million, the company has a total of 98,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 393,410 K while annual income is -64,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 136,560 K while its latest quarter income was -16,500 K.

