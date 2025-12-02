A major move is in the offing as Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) market cap hits 1.37 billion

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) kicked off on Monday, up 7.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has traded in a range of $0.50-$1.42.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.66% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.03%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.28 billion.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.79%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.25% during the next five years compared to -2.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s (PSNY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR, PSNY], we can find that recorded value of 4.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.15%.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0589 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0490 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8033, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0087. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6377. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6749. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7160. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5594, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5183. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4811.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 2,144,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,034 M in contrast with the sum of -2,050 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 534,120 K and last quarter income was -726,430 K.