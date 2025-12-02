AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is -29.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) kicked off on Monday, down -6.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has traded in a range of $1.89-$6.51.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -107.74% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.36%. With a float of $230.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.01 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc is 22.96%, while institutional ownership is 35.89%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.15) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.57% during the next five years compared to -107.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.67%.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.60 in the near term. At $3.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 299,335K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,830 K in contrast with the sum of -162,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,960 K and last quarter income was -57,120 K.