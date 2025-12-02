Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) kicked off at the price of $4.78: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) kicked off on Monday, down -5.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has traded in a range of $3.93-$7.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 47.21%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 174.84%. With a float of $49.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.40 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Abeona Therapeutics Inc is 9.22%, while institutional ownership is 62.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 71,168. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.74, taking the stock ownership to the 62,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 15,000 for $4.74, making the entire transaction worth $71,168.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.34) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 647.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Looking closely at Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.17%.

During the past 100 days, Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. However, in the short run, Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.94. Second resistance stands at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.43.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 259.03 million has total of 54,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -63,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 400 K and last quarter income was 108,830 K.

