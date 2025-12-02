AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) is -23.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) kicked off on Monday, down -7.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $279.46. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAV has traded in a range of $102.25-$417.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -2.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.43%. With a float of $37.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1475 workers is very important to gauge.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of AeroVironment Inc is 24.95%, while institutional ownership is 63.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 170,039. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 513 shares at a rate of $331.46, taking the stock ownership to the 18,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s CFO sold 998 for $399.74, making the entire transaction worth $398,941. This insider now owns 19,324 shares in total.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 0.47 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.68) by -0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.82% during the next five years compared to -2.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AeroVironment Inc’s (AVAV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

The latest stats from [AeroVironment Inc, AVAV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.51%.

During the past 100 days, AeroVironment Inc’s (AVAV) raw stochastic average was set at 18.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 13.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $337.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $269.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $281.31. The third major resistance level sits at $287.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $251.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.55. The third support level lies at $233.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.87 billion has total of 49,932K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 820,630 K in contrast with the sum of 43,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 454,680 K and last quarter income was -67,370 K.