AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) average volume reaches $236.98K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Monday, with AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) stock price down -11.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. AIRJ’s price has ranged from $2.96 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -96.15%. With a float of $22.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.54 million.

AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AirJoule Technologies Corp is 62.34%, while institutional ownership is 11.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 6,790. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 1,605 shares at a rate of $4.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,635 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $32,298. This insider now owns 15,490 shares in total.

AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AirJoule Technologies Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ)

Looking closely at AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.32%.

During the past 100 days, AirJoule Technologies Corp’s (AIRJ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.09. However, in the short run, AirJoule Technologies Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.29.

AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 175.37 million, the company has a total of 60,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 215,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,010 K.

