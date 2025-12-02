Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) kicked off at the price of $164.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) kicked off on Monday, up 4.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.3. Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has traded in a range of $79.43-$192.67.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.31%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.69%. With a float of $2.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.24 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 124320 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 12.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 135,074,376.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 21.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 19.38) by 2.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.45% during the next five years compared to -1.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (BABA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 20.58 million, its volume of 18.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.49%.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $166.27 in the near term. At $168.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $171.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $155.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 368.86 billion has total of 2,386,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 137,300 M in contrast with the sum of 17,929 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,571 M and last quarter income was 5,674 M.