AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) 20 Days SMA touches 11.27%: The odds favor the bear

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) kicked off on Monday, up 3.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.39. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has traded in a range of $14.03-$38.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.34%. With a float of $92.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.19 million.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of AMKOR Technology Inc is 62.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 316,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $31.68, taking the stock ownership to the 346,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 20,000 for $31.69, making the entire transaction worth $633,800. This insider now owns 23,862 shares in total.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.38) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.78% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

Looking closely at AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.58%.

During the past 100 days, AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.55. However, in the short run, AMKOR Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.59. Second resistance stands at $39.45. The third major resistance level sits at $40.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.03.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.33 billion has total of 247,193K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,318 M in contrast with the sum of 354,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,987 M and last quarter income was 126,590 K.