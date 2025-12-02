Arvinas Inc (ARVN) last year’s performance of -38.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock price down -6.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.59. ARVN’s price has ranged from $5.90 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.32% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.27%. With a float of $55.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.80 million.

The firm has a total of 430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arvinas Inc is 13.92%, while institutional ownership is 89.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 2,275. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 230 shares at a rate of $9.89, taking the stock ownership to the 31,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.57, making the entire transaction worth $227,010. This insider now owns 76,021 shares in total.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.74% during the next five years compared to -5.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arvinas Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arvinas Inc, ARVN], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.87%.

During the past 100 days, Arvinas Inc’s (ARVN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.74. The third major resistance level sits at $12.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.85.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 758.49 million, the company has a total of 64,224K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 263,400 K while annual income is -198,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,900 K while its latest quarter income was -35,100 K.