Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) with a beta value of 2.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) was 4.35% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. A 52-week range for ASPN has been $2.92 – $15.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2513.73%. With a float of $69.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 554 employees.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aspen Aerogels Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc is 16.51%, while institutional ownership is 71.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 183,609. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 56,845 shares at a rate of $3.23, taking the stock ownership to the 494,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 56,845 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $194,978.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.09) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2513.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Looking closely at Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.98%.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.56. Second resistance stands at $3.76. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.73.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

There are 82,647K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 277.69 million. As of now, sales total 452,700 K while income totals 13,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,020 K while its last quarter net income were -6,330 K.