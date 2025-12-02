Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) kicked off at the price of $16.78: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) opened lower -11.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.0. Price fluctuations for AVTX have ranged from $3.39 to $19.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 56.49%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.66% at the time writing. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23 employees.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avalo Therapeutics Inc is 14.85%, while institutional ownership is 72.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 162,937. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,367 shares at a rate of $14.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.66) by -4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.97% during the next five years compared to 56.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1601.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.73, a number that is poised to hit -1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX)

Looking closely at Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.94%.

During the past 100 days, Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s (AVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. However, in the short run, Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.32. Second resistance stands at $19.86. The third major resistance level sits at $20.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.01.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Key Stats

There are currently 18,134K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 304.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 440 K according to its annual income of -35,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,630 K.

