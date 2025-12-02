Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is expecting 19.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) opened lower -2.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.7. Price fluctuations for BBD have ranged from $1.75 to $3.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -10.85%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $5.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.28 billion.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 20.88%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.08) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.17% during the next five years compared to -10.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD)

Looking closely at Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD), its last 5-days average volume was 25.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 43.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.56%.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 85.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.84. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.69. Second resistance stands at $3.76. The third major resistance level sits at $3.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.47.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are currently 10,642,170K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,668 M according to its annual income of 3,199 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,652 M and its income totaled 1,010 M.