Bank Of America Corp (BAC) average volume reaches $35.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) was -0.76% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $53.65. A 52-week range for BAC has been $33.06 – $54.69.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.14% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.10%. With a float of $7.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.33 billion.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank Of America Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Bank Of America Corp is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 28,588. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,164 shares at a rate of $24.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,164 for $24.76, making the entire transaction worth $28,821. This insider now owns 1,164 shares in total.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.99% during the next five years compared to 3.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank Of America Corp (BAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank Of America Corp, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 35.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 40.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.48%.

During the past 100 days, Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.14. The third major resistance level sits at $54.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.31.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are 7,302,496K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 388.78 billion. As of now, sales total 192,434 M while income totals 27,132 M. Its latest quarter income was 48,221 M while its last quarter net income were 8,469 M.