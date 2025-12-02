Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.26%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) kicked off on Monday, remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has traded in a range of $1.36-$3.32.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.07%. With a float of $669.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $768.32 million.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp is 12.91%, while institutional ownership is 29.76%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.07) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 35.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.38%.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. However, in the short run, Baytex Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.26. Second resistance stands at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. The third support level lies at $3.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.47 billion has total of 768,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,429 M in contrast with the sum of 172,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 541,820 K and last quarter income was 23,210 K.