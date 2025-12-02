BKYI (Bio-Key International Inc) dropped -9.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) stock price down -9.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. BKYI’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 57.34%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.19%. With a float of $8.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.84 million.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Bio-Key International Inc is 17.77%, while institutional ownership is 1.27%.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bio-Key International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.73 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%.

During the past 100 days, Bio-Key International Inc’s (BKYI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0993 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0710 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8324. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7892 in the near term. At $0.8442, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8788. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6996, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6650. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6100.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.96 million, the company has a total of 10,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,930 K while annual income is -4,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,550 K while its latest quarter income was -960 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.