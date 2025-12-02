BKYI (Bio-Key International Inc) dropped -9.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) stock price down -9.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. BKYI’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 57.34%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.19%. With a float of $8.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.84 million.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Bio-Key International Inc is 17.77%, while institutional ownership is 1.27%.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bio-Key International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.73 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%.

During the past 100 days, Bio-Key International Inc’s (BKYI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0993 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0710 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8324. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7892 in the near term. At $0.8442, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8788. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6996, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6650. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6100.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.96 million, the company has a total of 10,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,930 K while annual income is -4,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,550 K while its latest quarter income was -960 K.