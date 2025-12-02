Can Bicara Therapeutics Inc’s (BCAX) drop of -3.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) opened lower -6.63% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. Price fluctuations for BCAX have ranged from $7.80 to $22.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.51% at the time writing. With a float of $32.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.61 million.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bicara Therapeutics Inc is 41.47%, while institutional ownership is 63.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 330,094. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,795 shares at a rate of $18.55, taking the stock ownership to the 145,355 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 605 for $18.15, making the entire transaction worth $10,981. This insider now owns 145,355 shares in total.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.28) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.22%.

During the past 100 days, Bicara Therapeutics Inc’s (BCAX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.05 in the near term. At $18.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.56. The third support level lies at $15.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,782K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 949.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -68,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -36,330 K.

