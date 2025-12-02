Can BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s (BTAI) hike of 7.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) on Monday, plunged -8.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Within the past 52 weeks, BTAI’s price has moved between $1.17 and $9.26.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.31%. With a float of $21.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.87 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is 3.89%, while institutional ownership is 10.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16 ’24, was worth 58. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 165 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 19,957 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,117 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,131. This insider now owns 59,605 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -5.14) by 1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.37% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.16 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.20%.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.35. However, in the short run, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.17. Second resistance stands at $2.27. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. The third support level lies at $1.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.05 million based on 21,869K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,270 K and income totals -59,600 K. The company made 100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.