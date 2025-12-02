Can BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) hike of 6.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) was -6.92% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. A 52-week range for BTCS has been $1.25 – $8.49.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 40.99% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1837.50%. With a float of $39.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.08 million.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BTCS Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BTCS Inc is 15.19%, while institutional ownership is 12.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 195,078. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 67,501 shares at a rate of $2.89, taking the stock ownership to the 4,666,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 19,499 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $56,547. This insider now owns 4,599,005 shares in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1837.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BTCS Inc (BTCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.15%.

During the past 100 days, BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.26. However, in the short run, BTCS Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.07. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. The third support level lies at $2.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Key Stats

There are 46,839K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 138.65 million. As of now, sales total 4,070 K while income totals -1,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,940 K while its last quarter net income were 65,590 K.