Can Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) hike of 2.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Monday, Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) was -7.70% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.63. A 52-week range for LCID has been $11.46 – $36.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 54.19% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.76%. With a float of $119.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6800 employees.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lucid Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Lucid Group Inc is 63.17%, while institutional ownership is 17.49%.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -2.85) by 0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.45% during the next five years compared to 54.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.76, a number that is poised to hit -2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) saw its 5-day average volume 6.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.50%.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.09 in the near term. At $13.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.92. The third support level lies at $11.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Key Stats

There are 324,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.08 billion. As of now, sales total 807,830 K while income totals -2,714 M. Its latest quarter income was 336,580 K while its last quarter net income were -978,430 K.