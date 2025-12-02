Can Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) hike of 8.16% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock price down -0.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $168.45. PLTR’s price has ranged from $63.40 to $207.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.10%. With a float of $2.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.28 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc is 8.52%, while institutional ownership is 54.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 387,833. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 2,365 shares at a rate of $163.99, taking the stock ownership to the 48,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 1,252 for $157.50, making the entire transaction worth $197,190. This insider now owns 47,044 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palantir Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 222.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) saw its 5-day average volume 34.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 81.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.79%.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $170.02 in the near term. At $172.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $176.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.59. The third support level lies at $158.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 399.20 billion, the company has a total of 2,383,436K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,866 M while annual income is 462,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,181 M while its latest quarter income was 475,600 K.