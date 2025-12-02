Can PG&E Corp’s (PCG) hike of 1.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) kicked off on Monday, down -1.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has traded in a range of $12.97-$21.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.29%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 97.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04 ’25, was worth 119,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $15.96, taking the stock ownership to the 18,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 30 ’25, when Company’s EVP, EPS at PG&E Company sold 29,473 for $15.95, making the entire transaction worth $470,094. This insider now owns 89,179 shares in total.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.31) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PG&E Corp’s (PCG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

The latest stats from [PG&E Corp, PCG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.44 million was superior to 23.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.45%.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.16. The third major resistance level sits at $16.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.59. The third support level lies at $15.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.81 billion has total of 2,197,910K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,419 M in contrast with the sum of 2,512 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,250 M and last quarter income was 850,000 K.