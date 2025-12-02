Can Regenxbio Inc’s (RGNX) hike of 6.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) on Monday, plunged -5.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.39. Within the past 52 weeks, RGNX’s price has moved between $5.03 and $13.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -12.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.89%. With a float of $46.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.62 million.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Regenxbio Inc is 8.88%, while institutional ownership is 81.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 09 ’25, was worth 262,635. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 20,811 shares at a rate of $12.62, taking the stock ownership to the 216,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,811 for $12.22, making the entire transaction worth $254,310.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -1.08) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.54% during the next five years compared to -12.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

The latest stats from [Regenxbio Inc, RGNX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.88%.

During the past 100 days, Regenxbio Inc’s (RGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.57. The third major resistance level sits at $13.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.93. The third support level lies at $11.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 637.85 million based on 50,623K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,330 K and income totals -227,100 K. The company made 29,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.

