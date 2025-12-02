Carnival Corp (CCL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 16.37 million

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) on Monday, soared 0.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.78. Within the past 52 weeks, CCL’s price has moved between $15.07 and $32.80.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -19.76%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.07%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corp is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 66.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 371,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.75, taking the stock ownership to the 64,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 12,500 for $29.07, making the entire transaction worth $363,375.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 11/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.07) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.38% during the next five years compared to -19.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corp (CCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 23.06 million, its volume of 26.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.26%.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corp’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.89 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.14 in the near term. At $26.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.00.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.79 billion based on 1,167,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,021 M and income totals 1,916 M. The company made 8,153 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,851 M in sales during its previous quarter.