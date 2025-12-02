CAVA (Cava Group Inc) climbed 4.34 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) opened higher 4.34% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $48.89. Price fluctuations for CAVA have ranged from $43.41 to $153.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.66% at the time writing. With a float of $99.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10690 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cava Group Inc is 14.47%, while institutional ownership is 74.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 192,052. In this transaction CLO & Secretary of this company sold 3,788 shares at a rate of $50.70, taking the stock ownership to the 51,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,788 for $50.70, making the entire transaction worth $192,052.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.06) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cava Group Inc (CAVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 233.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.98 million, its volume of 4.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.03%.

During the past 100 days, Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.61 in the near term. At $54.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.57.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Key Stats

There are currently 115,986K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 963,710 K according to its annual income of 130,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 292,240 K and its income totaled 14,750 K.