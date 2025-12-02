Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) volume exceeds 7.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) kicked off on Monday, up 4.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has traded in a range of $21.10-$66.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 54.27%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 183.03%. With a float of $180.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.78 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc is 29.89%, while institutional ownership is 64.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 452,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $45.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s President & COO bought 4,558 for $43.93, making the entire transaction worth $200,233. This insider now owns 51,415 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.1) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 183.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.33% during the next five years compared to 54.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Looking closely at Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH), its last 5-days average volume was 7.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.45%.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.04 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.70. However, in the short run, Celsius Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.81. Second resistance stands at $44.99. The third major resistance level sits at $46.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.00.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.99 billion has total of 257,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,356 M in contrast with the sum of 145,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 725,110 K and last quarter income was -61,010 K.