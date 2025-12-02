Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.26% last month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) on Monday, plunged -0.81% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.52. Within the past 52 weeks, CMG’s price has moved between $29.75 and $66.74.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 35.11% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.28%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 89.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 2,145,734. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 26,576 for $43.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,146,725. This insider now owns 84,441 shares in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.25) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.39% during the next five years compared to 35.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) saw its 5-day average volume 22.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 16.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.06%.

During the past 100 days, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.90 in the near term. At $35.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.39. The third support level lies at $32.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.27 billion based on 1,322,278K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,314 M and income totals 1,534 M. The company made 3,003 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 382,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.