CNH Industrial NV (CNH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.21% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) stock price down -1.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. CNH’s price has ranged from $9.00 to $14.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.03%. With a float of $872.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CNH Industrial NV is 29.97%, while institutional ownership is 70.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 500,009. In this transaction Director of this company bought 52,522 shares at a rate of $9.52, taking the stock ownership to the 619,427 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,385 for $9.62, making the entire transaction worth $99,904. This insider now owns 40,396 shares in total.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.12% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNH Industrial NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.16%.

During the past 100 days, CNH Industrial NV’s (CNH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.92. However, in the short run, CNH Industrial NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.49. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. The third support level lies at $8.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.62 billion, the company has a total of 1,246,405K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,836 M while annual income is 1,246 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,399 M while its latest quarter income was 80,000 K.