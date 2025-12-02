Coca-Cola Co (KO) average volume reaches $16.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) was -1.60% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $73.12. A 52-week range for KO has been $60.62 – $74.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.54%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.76%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.30 billion.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coca-Cola Co stocks. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Co is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 74.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 2,250,805. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 31,625 shares at a rate of $71.17, taking the stock ownership to the 223,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 31,625 for $71.17, making the entire transaction worth $2,250,805.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.52) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.23% during the next five years compared to 3.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coca-Cola Co (KO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Looking closely at Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), its last 5-days average volume was 18.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 16.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.64%.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Co’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.89 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.93. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.59. Second resistance stands at $73.24. The third major resistance level sits at $73.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.64.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are 4,301,609K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 309.50 billion. As of now, sales total 47,061 M while income totals 10,631 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,455 M while its last quarter net income were 3,696 M.