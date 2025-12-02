Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) kicked off on Monday, up 3.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $53.71. Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has traded in a range of $47.47-$92.88.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -4.58%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.50%. With a float of $25.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.06 million.

Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Columbia Sportswear Co is 53.18%, while institutional ownership is 53.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 287,410. In this transaction EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 5,262 shares at a rate of $54.62, taking the stock ownership to the 5,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,262 for $54.62, making the entire transaction worth $287,388.

Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 1.88) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.08% during the next five years compared to -4.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Columbia Sportswear Co’s (COLM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.06%.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Sportswear Co’s (COLM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.46 in the near term. At $57.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.93.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.98 billion has total of 53,889K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,369 M in contrast with the sum of 223,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 943,430 K and last quarter income was 52,010 K.