Conduent Inc (CNDT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.33 million

On Monday, Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) was 3.61% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. A 52-week range for CNDT has been $1.72 – $4.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.65%. With a float of $136.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.72 million.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Conduent Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Conduent Inc is 10.69%, while institutional ownership is 72.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 281,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 13,798 for $2.32, making the entire transaction worth $32,011. This insider now owns 331,168 shares in total.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Conduent Inc (CNDT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.94%.

During the past 100 days, Conduent Inc’s (CNDT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1100 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1100 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6000. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0600 in the near term. At $2.1000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8000.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Key Stats

There are 152,889K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 307.31 million. As of now, sales total 3,356 M while income totals 426,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 767,000 K while its last quarter net income were -46,000 K.