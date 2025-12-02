Coupang Inc (CPNG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 23.14 million

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) kicked off on Monday, down -5.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has traded in a range of $19.02-$34.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.35%. With a float of $1.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc is 26.81%, while institutional ownership is 60.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 772,209. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,350 for $29.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,186,619. This insider now owns 1,941,590 shares in total.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.01) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Looking closely at Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG), its last 5-days average volume was 11.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.91%.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.77. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.52. Second resistance stands at $28.38. The third major resistance level sits at $29.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.40.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.68 billion has total of 1,826,648K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,268 M in contrast with the sum of 154,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,267 M and last quarter income was 95,000 K.