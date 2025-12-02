Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) last year’s performance of -17.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) stock price down -5.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. CTKB’s price has ranged from $2.37 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 18.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -182.29%. With a float of $115.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.86 million.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cytek BioSciences Inc is 9.36%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 97,300. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.78, taking the stock ownership to the 55,746 shares.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -182.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cytek BioSciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.23%.

During the past 100 days, Cytek BioSciences Inc’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.53 in the near term. At $5.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.91.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 681.52 million, the company has a total of 127,865K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200,450 K while annual income is -6,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 52,290 K while its latest quarter income was -5,480 K.