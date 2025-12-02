Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) volume exceeds 1.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) opened lower -7.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. Price fluctuations for DAWN have ranged from $5.64 to $14.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.09% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.35% at the time writing. With a float of $73.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.68 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is 28.37%, while institutional ownership is 72.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 38,503. In this transaction Gen Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 4,319 shares at a rate of $8.91, taking the stock ownership to the 62,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s COO and CFO sold 4,062 for $8.91, making the entire transaction worth $36,212. This insider now owns 294,715 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.35) by -0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 86.21% during the next five years compared to -38.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, DAWN], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.46%.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.92.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

There are currently 102,676K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 901.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 131,160 K according to its annual income of -95,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,800 K and its income totaled -19,730 K.