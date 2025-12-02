Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.89%

On Monday, Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) opened lower -6.73% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.47. Price fluctuations for DNLI have ranged from $10.57 to $26.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -4.46%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.49% at the time writing. With a float of $130.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.63 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denali Therapeutics Inc is 11.05%, while institutional ownership is 95.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 39,884. In this transaction COFO and Secretary of this company sold 2,937 shares at a rate of $13.58, taking the stock ownership to the 242,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,937 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $39,884. This insider now owns 217,391 shares in total.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.85) by 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.62% during the next five years compared to -4.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

The latest stats from [Denali Therapeutics Inc, DNLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.37 million was inferior to 1.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%.

During the past 100 days, Denali Therapeutics Inc’s (DNLI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.56. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.30. The third support level lies at $16.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Key Stats

There are currently 146,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -422,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -126,900 K.