Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.20%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock price down -5.80% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.37. DVAX’s price has ranged from $9.20 to $14.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -281.67%. With a float of $116.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.36 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corp is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 97.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 41,116. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $10.82, taking the stock ownership to the 35,004 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,094,994 for $11.03, making the entire transaction worth $12,077,784. This insider now owns 16,696,492 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -281.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynavax Technologies Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

The latest stats from [Dynavax Technologies Corp, DVAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.00%.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corp’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.56. The third major resistance level sits at $11.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.20. The third support level lies at $9.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 117,425K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,250 K while annual income is 27,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,880 K while its latest quarter income was 26,930 K.