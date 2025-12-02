Enhabit Inc (EHAB) average volume reaches $407.81K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) opened higher 8.39% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. Price fluctuations for EHAB have ranged from $6.47 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 167.02% at the time writing. With a float of $44.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.60 million.

Enhabit Inc (EHAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enhabit Inc is 12.91%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 76,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.64, taking the stock ownership to the 193,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,096 for $8.58, making the entire transaction worth $9,404. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Enhabit Inc (EHAB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 167.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enhabit Inc (EHAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enhabit Inc (EHAB)

Looking closely at Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.63%.

During the past 100 days, Enhabit Inc’s (EHAB) raw stochastic average was set at 99.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. However, in the short run, Enhabit Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.93. Second resistance stands at $10.18. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.53.

Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) Key Stats

There are currently 50,607K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 490.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,035 M according to its annual income of -156,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 263,600 K and its income totaled 11,100 K.