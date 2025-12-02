Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) volume exceeds 7.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) on Monday, plunged -7.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. Within the past 52 weeks, ESPR’s price has moved between $0.69 and $4.02.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 40.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.54%. With a float of $235.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.06 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 3,275. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 17 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 6,267 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $17,573. This insider now owns 393,670 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.16) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.76 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.53 million, its volume of 9.66 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.52%.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 89.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.95 in the near term. At $4.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 889.31 million based on 239,063K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 332,310 K and income totals -51,750 K. The company made 87,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.