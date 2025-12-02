FATE (Fate Therapeutics Inc) dropped -9.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) on Monday, plunged -9.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Within the past 52 weeks, FATE’s price has moved between $0.66 and $3.43.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.63% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.83%. With a float of $109.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.34 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fate Therapeutics Inc is 4.91%, while institutional ownership is 71.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 9,573. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 9,037 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 397,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 14,466 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $15,396. This insider now owns 334,898 shares in total.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.42) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.86% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Trading Performance Indicators

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fate Therapeutics Inc, FATE], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.41%.

During the past 100 days, Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (FATE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0882 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1029 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2393, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1449. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8600.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 118.81 million based on 115,352K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,630 K and income totals -186,260 K. The company made 1,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.