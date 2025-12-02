FFAI (Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc) dropped -8.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) was -8.70% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. A 52-week range for FFAI has been $0.83 – $4.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 78.39%. With a float of $157.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.31 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is 6.91%, while institutional ownership is 17.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08 ’25, was worth 177,223. In this transaction Global Co-CEO of this company bought 98,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 531,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Global Co-CEO bought 81,600 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $177,227. This insider now owns 433,838 shares in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 94.22% during the next five years compared to 78.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 277.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)

Looking closely at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.27%.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1025 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1912 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3260, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5447. However, in the short run, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1033. Second resistance stands at $1.1567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9433.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Key Stats

There are 146,829K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 177.77 million. As of now, sales total 540 K while income totals -355,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 40 K while its last quarter net income were -222,190 K.